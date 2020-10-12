By Aisha Jabbarova

As the Azerbaijan Army is involved in military operations triggered by Armenia’s recent attack on the line of contact, Azerbaijani civilians are showing a strong unity to defend their country.

Thousands of citizens have volunteered for military service across the country to fight Armenia’s increased military aggression. The volunteers come from various ethnic, religious, social backgrounds and are united around the cause to restore the country’s territorial integrity as well as justice.

Among such volunteers is Denis Pronin, an ethnic Russian citizen of Azerbaijan who joined the army and heroically died in one of the battles on the frontline.

Azerbaijan’s Consulate-General in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev expressed condolences over Pronin’s death in his Twitter account on October 12.

“Multicultural Azerbaijan is home to many ethnicities and religions, living all peacefully together as members of one family. This is Denis Pronin, an ethnic Russian citizen of Azerbaijan, who volunteered and his homeland against Armenian aggression. Rest in peace,” Aghayev twitted.

The ongoing clashes near Nagorno-Karabakh started after Armenia attacked Azerbaijani civilians and military on September 27. Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation along the line of the contact on the same day to protect its civilians. The Azerbaijani army has liberated a number of villages, strategic heights, Jabrayil city and Hadrut town in the military operations so far.

Armenia has been attacking Azerbaijani civilians using bombed cluster bombs and killing 41 civilians.