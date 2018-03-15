By Trend

The application of double standards hinders the resolution of conflicts in the South Caucasus, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said in Baku on March 15.

He made the remarks at the opening of the VI Global Baku Forum titled "Bridging Gaps to Create Inclusive Societies".

Yildirim noted that the occupation of Azerbaijani territories is unacceptable.

"Sooner or later, the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands will end," Yildirim said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz