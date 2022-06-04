Azerbaijan confirms 13 more COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries

4 June 2022 22:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 13 new COVID-19 cases, 11 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 792,804 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,040 of them have recovered, and 9,713 people have died. Currently, 51 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,302 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,905,419 tests have been conducted so far.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz