Azerbaijan has detected 364 new COVID-19 cases, 605 patients have recovered, and 7 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 617,311 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 600,151 of them have recovered, and 8,365 people have died. Currently, 8,795 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,444 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,870,329 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 77 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 1.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 10 citizens, the second one 60 citizens and the booster dose – 7.

Totally, up until now, 11,346,243 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,169,392 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,676,580 people - the second dose and 1,500,271 people booster dose.

