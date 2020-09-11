By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 171 new COVID-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on September 11.

Some 163 patients have been infected and 1 patient have died in the reported period.

So far, 38,037 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 35,440 patients have recovered, 557 people have died. Currently, 2,040 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,108 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 995,376 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

---

