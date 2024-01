1 January 2024 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

There were fireworks in Shusha on the occasion of World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and New Year.

Azernews reported that it was possible to watch the holiday fireworks from the entire city. Fireworks have painted the sky of Garabagh and ancient Shusha in crimson color.

​---

