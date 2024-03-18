Students of Bulbul Vocal School thrill music lovers [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

18 March 2024 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Students of Bulbul Vocal School have thrilled music lovers at their first reporting concert.

Head of the Bulbul Vocal School, Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov welcomed the guests of the event, Azernews reports.

In his speech, Ramil Gasimov emphasized that the name of the brilliant Bulbul is associated with the formation and widespread dissemination of classical vocal traditions in Azerbaijan, and the created educational institution is based precisely on the foundations of Azerbaijani national vocal science, inherited from the great vocalist. Ramil Gasimov wished his students success and emphasized that he would always support them.

During the concert, students of the Bulbul Vocal School performed classical samples of world and Azerbaijani composers. At the end of the performance, the students together performed the composition of the prominent composer and performer Polad Bulbuloglu "Şən Azərbaycan", which was greeted by the audience with thunderous applause.

Note that Bulbul Vocal School aims to instill the traditions of the Azerbaijani vocal school to the young talents.

The name of Bulbul Murtuza Mammadov is associated with the formation of Azerbaijani classical vocal traditions.

The passion of music had never disappeared from his soul. In childhood, the musician often performed folk songs in front of listeners.

His imitation of the nightingale's song was so unique and smooth that people nicknamed him Bulbul.

The legendary tenor graduated from the Baku Conservatory in 1927 and continued education at the state line for four years in Milan, Italy.

During these years, he got acquainted with the creativity of outstanding Italian singers, who performed at one of the most famous opera stages in the world, La Scala.

Bulbul was the vocal performer and the co-author of a number of songs and romances. He took part in operas such as "Aleko", "Tosca", and "Rigoletto".

He was also first to play the lead role of Koroghlu in Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera of the same name in 1938. The opera was written specifically for his voice.

