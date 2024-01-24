National Carpet Museum celebrates Chinese New Year [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 January 2024 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has celebrated Chinese New Year.

The Chinese New Year, which is literally called Spring Festival, has been the main and longest holiday in China and other East Asian countries for a long time, Azernews reports.

The event entitled "Dragon welcoming spring. Chinese New Year Festival" was co-organized by the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum and the Confucius Institute at the Azerbaijan University of Languages, with the support of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan.

In her speech, the acting director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum Mira Mammadkhanova, noted that the event would be another contribution to the development of relations in the field of culture between Azerbaijan and China.

She emphasized that as part of the festival, which will last until January 28, master classes and various events will be organized introducing the ancient traditional Chinese tea ceremony, the art of calligraphy, making New Year's decorations using the Jianzhi technique, etc.

The Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min spoke about the traditions of celebrating the Chinese New Year.

She noted that the festival will provide an opportunity to immerse and feel the atmosphere of the Chinese New Year.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Committee on Family, Women and Children, member of the Working Group on Azerbaijani-Chinese Inter-Parliamentary, Professor Hijran Huseynova emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and China are successfully developing and cover various areas.

It was noted that this cooperation opens up great opportunities for the two countries in the future.

Director of the Confucius Institute Rafig Abbasov spoke about the activities of the Institute, noting that Azerbaijan shows great interest in the traditions, Chinese art and culture.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz