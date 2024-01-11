Ganja State Philharmonic Hall to present new project

11 January 2024 14:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will launch a new project on February 28. The project "Mugham Evening" will be presented for the first time with the participation of the team of the holder of Shohrat and Sharaf State Orders, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Mansum Ibrahimov, Azernews reports.

At the concert, People's Artist Elchin Gashimov (tar), Honored Artists Elnur Ahmadov (kamancha) and Kamran Kerimov (naghara) will perform mugham compositions, folk songs and tasnifs.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Ganja State Philharmonic and online at iticket.az.

The Ganja State Philharmonic Hall was founded in April 1919 on the initiative of well-known Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibayli after his visit to Ganja in March 1919.

The outstanding national composer Fikrat Amirov became the new director of the Philharmonic after he returned from Great Patriotic War in 1942. The Philharmonic was directed by Mahammad Burjaliyev until its termination in 1949. The first symphonic orchestra in Ganja was established by Shirin Rzayev in 1969.

The Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble, Folk Instruments Orchestra and Ganja State Chamber Orchestra are currently operate under the GaPhilharmonic Society of Ganja

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz