Charity concert held at Gara Garayev Central Arts School [PHOTOS]

The Gara Garayev Central Arts School and the Vocal Music School of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva have given a charity concert dedicated to the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis.

The concert was held within the framework of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

At the event, the director of the Gara Garayev Central Arts School, Professor Aziz Garayusifli spoke about the heroic role of the Azerbaijani sons who wrote their names in the glorious chronicle of the country with their valor and courage.

The concert program included classical and patriotic compositions by school students.

An exposition was set up in the foyer, a charity auction was also held as part of the event.

Gifts were presented to the children of martyrs' families. Guests of the event highly appreciated the charity concert. All funds raised from which will be sent to the families of martyrs and veterans of the Garabagh War.

