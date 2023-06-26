IDPs return to Azerbaijan’s Lachin region [PHOTOS]

A return of former internally displaced persons to Azerbaijan's Lachin region is underway within the Great Return program.

Lachin residents expressed their gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice- President Mehriban Aliyeva for comprehensive state care, as well as to the Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers and officers, who liberated Azerbaijan's territories from Armenian occupation, Azernews reports.

They also paid tribute to the memory of themartyrs, who gave theirlives for the country's independence.

A total of 70 families, including 266 people, are provided with permanent residence in Lachin.

Resettled families will live in the houses in which they lived before the Armenian occupation. Their houses have been restored and reconstructed after the liberation of Azerbaijani lands.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the Great Return program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.

The program's implementation should be carried out until 2026. It has defined the following target indicators for the development of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions: Infrastructure, Economic recovery, Social development, Balanced development of the environment.

Under the state program, Azerbaijan has identified a number of grandiose goals as it envisages the resettlement of 34,500 families to the liberated territories by 2026. The relocation of families to houses to be built in stages is carried out in accordance with the scheduled restoration work.

