By Laman Ismayilova

The 12th Baku International Short Film Festival (BISFF) once again gathers cinema fans in Baku.

BISFF aims at reviewing and discussing films and selecting the best ones and reaching a wide audience.

Around 3217 short films from 72 countries applied for participation in the festival. Only 26 films out of 82 were submitted to the national competition program.

Some 30 films from 18 countries have been included in the international competition program.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, First Deputy Minister of Culture Elnur Aliyev touched upon the state's attention to the Azerbaijani film industry. He stressed the importance of the cinema industry in promoting moral, moral and patriotic values.

BISFF director Fahruz Shamiyev, noted that Baku International Short Films Festival has been held since 2004.

Previously, the festival featured films that received recognition at prestigious international festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Berlin and the Oscar. The festival is the longest running and largest in Azerbaijan.

The festival's main award is a Gold Pomegranate statuette made by young sculptors. Gold Pomegranate has been awarded to screenwriter, cameraman and producer Huseyn Mehdiyev for "For services in Azerbaijani cinema".

Along with this, the winners of the national competition program will receive a cash prize in the categories "Best Feature Film", "Best Documentary", "Best Animated Film" and "Best Social Video".

As a result of the partnership with British Council Azerbaijan, four films nominated and won by the British Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2020-2021 are presented to local audiences.

These films nominated for BAFTA are a great selection for all fans of short films, covering various genres and topics.

BISFF is organized by the CINEMA Young Cinematographers Center with the support of the Culture Ministry, Nizami Cinema Center, Azerbaijanfilm studio, the State Film Fund, Azerbaijan Producers Guild, OZ Film company and the British Council in Azerbaijan.

