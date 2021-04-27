By Laman Ismayilova

Samra Rahimli will represent Azerbaijan at New Wave International Music Competition for Young Performers 2021.

Founded in 2002 by the Russian composer Igor Krutoy and Latvian pianist and composer Raimonds Pauls, the competition will take place in Jurmala, Latvia on August 15-25.

The contest usually lasts for six days: 3 contest days, 2 special event days and, at the end, the day where the contest's results are announced followed by an ending concert.

The song contest will be attended by representatives of Azerbaijan, Australia, Russia, Belarus, Spain, Italy and other countries.

Samra Rahimli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "Miracle". The singer was placed 17th with 117 points.

In 2015, she competed in The Voice of Turkey, where she made it to the quarterfinals. In 2016, the singer reached the final of The Voice of Azerbaijan.

On 1 December 2020, she released a song titled "Shusha, we are back" dedicated to Azerbaijan`s victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

