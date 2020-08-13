By Laman Ismayilova

Samples of material culture have been discovered in Jalilabad. The historical finds included the remains of the 11th-12th centuries potter's wheel and various household items.

The artifacts were found in the courtyard of Afeddin Mirzoev, a resident of Alar village, Report.az informed.

A study of existing finds can provide extensive historical information about the Middle Ages. It is possible to say that pottery or burials were made here. These artifacts might belong to only one cultural class.

The discovery of such finds shows the high level of pottery art in the Middle Ages.

Famous for its historical past, Jalilabad hides many secrets under the ground. During numerous excavations carried out in the region, experts discovered a number of archaeological findings of great historic importance.

In 2016, scientists revealed an ancient temple during an expedition in Gullutepe village of the region. A lot of jewelry and ancient tools belonging to the Neolithic period were also discovered during the excavations.

The temple is the oldest temple found not only in the territory of Azerbaijan, but in the whole Caucasus.

---

