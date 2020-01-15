By Laman Ismayilova

Week of Patriotic Cinema is underway in Azerbaijan. The event is timed to the 30th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy.

Film screenings dedicated to the national heroes as well as meeting with film crews are part of the event.

The project was co-organized by the Cultural Ministry and Baku City Main Department of Culture to strengthen the spirit of patriotisms as well as to inform the young generation about the courage of national heroes.

The film screening began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan. A moment of silence was observed in memory of Black January victims.

On the first day of the Patriotic Cinema Week, a film "April Height" directed by Zamin Mammadov was screened at Binagadi Central House of Culture. The film is dedicated to the national hero Shukur Hamidov.

The film "Unfortunate Fate" directed by Taleh Ismayilov was presented at Mushfigabad House of Culture. The film tells a story of the national hero Vugar Huseynov.

The screening of the film "Mirpasha" directed by Emin Efendiyev was held at Nardaran Cultural Center. The film is dedicated to the national hero Hidayat Rustamov.

