A marvelous concert performed by Azerbaijani musicians has been held in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan province, China.

The concert was held as part of a series of events marking the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic and secular state in the Muslim world.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli, Chinese officials of provincial government, residents of Chengdu as well as foreign guests attended the event.

Co-organized by the embassy of Azerbaijan in China, the concert program “Magical Azerbaijani Music in Sichuan” featured national Azerbaijani music – folk songs, as well as jazz and piano performances.

The performance of ethno-jazz music by young Azerbaijani singer Shahriyar Imanov and his band was welcomed with great interest.

The group’s virtuosic performances delighted listeners.

Famous music pieces including various folk music, "Lay-Lay (Lullaby)" by Fikrat Amirov, "Where are you?" by Said Rustamov and others by young composer and talented pianist Etibar Asadli sounded at the event.

In the second part of the concert the Chinese music lovers enjoyed the legendary vocal art of Azerbaijani mugham performed by Huseyn Malikov, Nigar Shabanova and tar player Kamal Nuriyev, and folk songs by Kamancha player Ceyhun Muradov. Pieces from Leyli and Majnun, the first Muslim opera written in the Orient, fascinated the whole audience.

The traditional Azerbaijani music night, first of its kind in the city of Chengdu, allowed local music lovers to discover enchanting peculiarities of Azerbaijani music.

The performances by Azerbaijani musicians were greeted by a rapturous applause from the audience.

