Deputy Statistics Chief flags risks of informal economy in non-oil sectors

23 May 2025 18:37 (UTC+04:00)
The share of the unobserved economy in Azerbaijan's gross domestic product stands at 7.7%, Deputy Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Rauf Salimov stated during an international scientific-practical conference titled "The role, duties and responsibilities of supervisory authorities in combating the legalization of criminally acquired property and the financing of terrorism," Azernews reports.

