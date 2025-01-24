Azernews.Az

Tourism development in liberated territories aligns with Great Return Program

24 January 2025 13:08 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The development of tourism in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is being carried out under the First State Program on the Great Return, Azernews reports via the State Tourism Agency has stated in response to a query from local media.

