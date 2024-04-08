Azercell prioritizes social responsibility alongside technological innovations

8 April 2024 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

As one of the largest taxpayers in the country, Azercell contributed 167 million AZN to the state budget in 2023, and over 27 years, it has paid approximately 2.4 billion manat of taxes in total. The company has invested 94 million US dollars in the development of the telecommunications sector in the country in 2023 and a total investment of 1.9 billion US dollars over the years 1996-2023.

With the primary goal of overcoming barriers and creating new opportunities, "Azercell Telecom" continued to serve the overall development and interests of society within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy in 2023. During the last year, a total of 30.2 million US dollars was allocated to CSR projects, bringing the total to 52.5 million US dollars over 27 years.

In the year 2023, Azercell initiated a large-scale chain social project in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. The "White Suits Girls Best" social campaign, which encourages girls to develop, be strong, and engage in sports, created a significant impact within the community and garnered extensive discussions on television and social media, involving prominent figures and influencers. Responding to the campaign's call, 1000 girls joined judo classes. The comprehensive campaign "White Suits Girls Best" implemented in partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, was honored with the Grand Prix award for the year 2023 in six categories at the Ad Black Sea International Festival. Furthermore, the social campaign was deemed worthy of the Grand Prix award at the largest communication festival in Central Asia, "Red Jolbors", and received 3 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze awards.

Another initiative within the project, the "I Promise" campaign, focused on combating bullying. Within the framework of the campaign, awareness-raising activities were carried out in schools, educating both children and adults about the harmful nature of bullying, whether it occurs in personal interactions or on digital platforms.

In addition to bringing innovative trends and services to our country, Azercell has continued to promote Azerbaijani literature and reading culture. Devoted to the honor of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the "Audiobook" project has compiled a special content series featuring the favorite works of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in audio and electronic book formats, as well as in audio play format, available in digital libraries. As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, the country's leading mobile operator has ensured the narration of more than 50 works of prominent Azerbaijani writers and poets in Azerbaijani, English, French, and Russian languages.

As part of Azercell's corporate social responsibility strategy, efforts have been made to enhance the social development of the community and improve the well-being of various social groups through modern technological solutions. One of these initiatives is the improvement of the "Autism Portal", upgrading its technical capabilities to modern standards, and enriching its content and educational base.

In the year of 2023, Azercell, in collaboration with its partners, announced the Child Rights Protection Week in conjunction with the International Children's Defense Day on June 1st. Unlike the previous practices in the country, this project was organized in a completely new format, dedicating not just one day but a whole week to the protection of children's rights. Various activities were conducted throughout the week, aimed at protecting the rights of vulnerable children (such as those living in social isolation and deprived of freedom, as well as those exposed to violence).

Azercell's "Azerbaijan Child Hotline", supported since 2010, and the "Women’s Helpline Service"created through the company's initiative and support in the year of 2022, have handled over 8,500 inquiries in the reporting year of 2023.

In the previous year, Azercell Telecom initiated the promotion of "Safe Internet" through a project based on the international security school program designed for children.

In the year of 2023, with the significant support of the leading mobile operator, the "Children's Paralympic Cup" tournament was held, playing a crucial role in integrating children into society and enhancing their interest in sports.