Wednesday March 13 2024

Azerbaijan sees economic growth in past couple of month this year

13 March 2024 16:02 (UTC+04:00)
In January-February 2024, Azerbaijan produced a GDP of 18.58 billion manats ($10.91 billion), up 5% year-on-year, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

