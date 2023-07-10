Azerbaijan's Economy Minister receives high representative from Islamic Development Bank Group [PHOTOS]

10 July 2023 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov received the Director of the Islamic Development Bank Group Regional Hub in Turkiye Walid Mohamad Abdelwahab, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Minister.

The tweet reads that the sides discussed the socio-economic development goals of Azerbaijan, priority areas for partnership with the institution, and opportunities for cooperation on projects implemented in the Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

