Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan visits Cuba

17 June 2023 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev visited Havana, Cuba, Azernews informs with reference to Azerbaijani MFA.

During the visit, Fariz Rzayev held meetings with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga.

The meetings discussed issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms, including within the framework of the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77, as well as the possibilities of partnership between the two countries in the field of international development assistance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz