Azerbaijani Energy Minister to participate in Astana International Forum

7 June 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov visited Kazakhstan. The minister will participate in the Astana International Forum, which will be held in Astana on 8-9 June, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Within the Forum, Parviz Shahbazov is expected to participate in panel discussions on “Regional development in renewable energy: alternative ways to ensure energy security” and to hold bilateral meetings.

---

