Azerbaijani Energy Minister to participate in Astana International Forum
Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov visited Kazakhstan. The minister will participate in the Astana International Forum, which will be held in Astana on 8-9 June, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.
Within the Forum, Parviz Shahbazov is expected to participate in panel discussions on “Regional development in renewable energy: alternative ways to ensure energy security” and to hold bilateral meetings.
