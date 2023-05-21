Azerbaijan's EZDA to cooperate with Industrial Cluster of Tatarstan

21 May 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency and the industrial cluster of Russia's Tatarstan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC), Azernews reports.

According to the agency, the MoC was signed within the framework of the international "Russia Halal Expo" exhibition in Russian Kazan.

The document provides for establishment of cooperation relations between entrepreneurs of the two countries and supports the development of entrepreneurship, the implementation of joint projects in the field of industry, the organization of business trips, as well as joint development of projects of mutual interest.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Executive Board of Economic Zones Development Agency and Chairman of the Board of the Tatarstan Mechanical Engineering Cluster Sergey Mayorov.

The international "Russia Halal Expo" exhibition is organized within the framework of the 14th International Economic Forum, “Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum”. The purpose of the two-day exhibition is to support manufacturers from the CIS and other countries in presenting their halal products and services, and to help buyers and sellers with finding new markets and reliable suppliers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz