Azerbaijan’s three industrial parks rank in TOP-10

16 May 2023 13:32 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s three industrial parks are among the top ten in the list of 40 industrial parks from 10 countries, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

Thus, along with Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Estonia were included in the rating list of industrial parks.

While preparing the rating, indicators on the tax environment of industrial parks, infrastructure, entry conditions, human development index in the country, and macroeconomic and political environment were analyzed.

As a result, Mingachevir Industrial Park (3rd place), Pirallahi Industrial Park (7th place), and Garadag Industrial Park (10th place) entered the top ten.

Velikiy Kamen China-Belarus Industrial Park took first place in this ranking. Alabuga Special Economic Zone located in the Autonomous Republic of Tatarstan of Russia took second place, Avangard Industrial-Logistics Park of Russia took fourth place, and Khimgrad Investment Industrial Park of Russia took fifth place.

The sixth place is occupied by the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark Special Economic Zone in Kazakhstan. After the Pirallahi Industrial Park was in seventh place, the No. 1 Industrial Park in Kazakhstan was ranked 8th.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz