Azerbaijan to launch startup school

16 January 2023 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is planning to launch a startup school in 2023, Azernews reports via Vugar Gasimli, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications, saying a news conference on the results of 2022.

A startup school will be launched in Azerbaijan in 2023, he said.

“Last year, our enterpriseazerbaijan.com portal signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Nevada, USA. StartUp Scholl will start operating within the framework of this document and with the support of the Israel-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce. This is a project designed not only for Azerbaijan but also for the South Caucasus, Middle East, and Central Asia region, which will enable start-ups from the countries of the region to join the training.” he elaborated.

Vugar Gasimli also added that last year, the portal in question presented a number of assets to startups together with "The International Bank of Azerbaijan", the State Employment Service under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz