Russia’s Dagestan delegation to visit Azerbaijan to discuss North-South corridor

The government of Russia’s Dagestan intends to establish relations with the countries of the Caspian basin for the development of the North-South Transport Corridor, the head of the Dagestan republic, Sergei Melikov, said, Azernews reports per TASS.

He noted that a delegation from Dagestan plans to visit Iran and Azerbaijan in the near future.

“We consider all the countries of the Caspian basin as partners. Here we consistently work in order to understand this interest with those who are closer to us in the development of the transport and logistics corridor. And in the future to cooperate already with other states,” he said.

He noted that Dagestan has good-neighborly relations with Azerbaijan, and the intergovernmental commission created between the countries, among other issues, is considering improving the quality of work of checkpoints to expand the capacity of the transport and logistics corridor.

“We are planning a trip to Azerbaijan. The president of Azerbaijan has already repeatedly proposed to consider a trip of our delegation to Azerbaijan. This should be done, firstly, to emphasize our good relations with our southern neighbor and partner. And secondly, to transfer these relations to the phase of further development,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Russia’s Dagestani entrepreneurs are planning a business mission to Azerbaijan. Within the framework of the business mission, which is planned for the fourth quarter of this year, will be a launch of the showroom of Dagestan’s products in Azerbaijan on the site of the representation of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan. The site will feature Dagestani food products such as urbech, rice, and juices, as well as construction materials and IT developments produced in the region. The visitors will get the catalogs, which will showcase branded products that cannot be placed in the showroom due to the peculiarities of temperature storage conditions. Entrance to the showroom will be absolutely free, everyone can visit.

