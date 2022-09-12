Minister: Tax revenue from non-oil, gas sector up by 33.6 pct

12 September 2022 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector increased by AZN1.4 billion ($843.9m) or 33.6 percent, amounting to AZN5.6 billion ($3.3bn) during the period of January-August 2022, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Azernews reports.

"An important part of the observed increase in #taxrevenues falls on the share of the #nonoil and gas sector. In 8 months of this year, tax revenues from the non-oil and gas sector increased by 1,434.8 mln. ₼ or 33.6% compared to the same period of last year and amounted to 5,698.8 mln. ₼," he wrote in English on his official Twitter page.

In another post, the minister stated that the number of concluded labor contracts increased by 290,400 and reached 1.6 million by September 1, 2022, compared to the beginning of 2019.

He added that in the private segment of the non-oil sector, this indicator increased by 290,400 to 800,300.

"The reforms carried out in the direction of ensuring transparency on the labor market yield positive results. Compared to the beginning of 2019, the number of concluded #laborcontract-s increased by 290.4 thousand and reached 1 mln. 692 thousand by September 1 of 2022. In the private segment of the #nonoilsector, this indicator increased by 260.4 thousand to 800.3 thousand," he wrote.

