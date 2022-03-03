By Ayya Lmahamad

The Take Off Startup Summit will be held for the first time in Baku within the Teknofest Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival.

The main objective of the summit, which will feature foreign innovators including Azerbaijani startups, is to create an effective business environment in the region, support the development of local startups and ensure sustainable cooperation among key players in the ecosystem.

The summit will create a favorable environment for joint cooperation among international experts, mentors, investors and VCs to support the global integration of Azerbaijani startups. In addition, it will allow for a closer introduction of Azerbaijan to the world community as a new and attractive innovative space in the region.

Moreover, the summit will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to make presentations, hold B2B meetings, and participate in panel discussions.

It should be noted that the world’s largest aerospace festival Teknofest will be held in Baku, for the first time, this year. Azerbaijan participated in the Teknofest for the first time in 2021 in Turkey.

The main highlight of this festival is the organization of various competitions and contests for schoolchildren, students, startups, and entrepreneurs.

Within the framework of the festival, over ten competitions will be held: Baku Skills, European championship on the rocket league game, GreenTech, AgriTech, Unmanned aerial vehicles, Socially-oriented technologies, Sailplaner, CanSat, Smart Karabakh hackathon, Robotics.

Residents and visitors to the capital will be able to see and visit a spectacular show of pilot groups from Turkey and Azerbaijan, grand finals of contests and competitions, a fair of the latest aviation equipment from Azerbaijan and Turkey, more than 2,000 square meters of exhibition space of leading and advanced technology companies from the two countries, and so on during the four-day festival.

Teknofest, which was held for the first time in 2018, aims to popularize areas such as aviation, space industry, and digital economy, encourage entrepreneurship in these fields, identify knowledge and skills of young engineers through competitions organized within the festival's framework, and present national technologies to the general public.

