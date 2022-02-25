By Ayya Lmahamad

Another freight train has been sent from Azerbaijan to Russia within the Agroexpress project, the Economy Ministry has reported.

Up to 1,000 tons of fruits and vegetables were sent from Azerbaijan’s Astara station to Russia’s Derbent station via a 20-car high-speed train.

The event was attended by the representatives of the Economy Ministry, State Customs Committee and Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

“The inclusion of the Astara station in the Agroexpress high-speed freight transportation route is another step in expanding the scope of this service in Azerbaijan, and its capabilities within the North-South international transport corridor,” the ministry stated.

To recall, on February 12 up to 1,000 tons of persimmons produced in Azerbaijan were sent from the country’s Lajat station to Russia’s Selyatino station via a high-speed train consisting of 17 railcars.

Agroexpress is a specialized service intended for the delivery of goods using high-speed trains between the two countries. It is being implemented by Alliance Logistics LLC and a subsidiary of Russian Railways CJSC - RZD Logistics JSC through the support of the Azerbaijani-Russian Business Council, Russian Export Center JSC, Eximbank of Russia, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Russian Railways JSC.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the project was announced by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on December 16 last year, at the conference "the current state and prospects of the Russian-Azerbaijani economic relations in the context of integration processes".

This project not only reduces the delivery time of goods and transportation costs thanks to the efficiently built export-import logistics but also contributes to the development of business.

