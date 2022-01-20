By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Ukraine have discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the transport field.

The discussion took place during the videoconference meeting between Azerbaijan's Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov.

At the meeting, the parties considered the development of international transport corridors through the two countries.

They also briefed on attracting additional freight flows to these corridors and creating favorable conditions for transportation development.

At the same time, they discussed opportunities for multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations such as GUAM (Organization for Democracy and Economic Development), TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia) and TMTM (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route).

Azerbaijan and Ukraine are cooperating in different spheres of the economy.

On January 14, following the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, six bilateral documents on cooperation, agriculture, energy, and trade were signed.

Ukraine was Azerbaijan's second-largest trade partner among the CIS countries with a trade turnover amounting to $771.5 million in 2020. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $866.4 million in January-November 2021, with exports accounting for $446.9 million and imports for $419.4 million.

Additionally, Ukraine was among the countries to voice support to Azerbaijan over its just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day Second Karabakh War with Armenia in 2020. Ukrainian companies expressed their interest in reconstructing Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

