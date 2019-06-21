By Trend

By the end of 2019, inflation indicators in Azerbaijan will only slightly differ from the projected ones, Deputy Finance Minister Azer Bayramov said at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

He stressed that the government’s policy, which has been pursued so far, allowed controlling inflation, adding that it also will be monitored in the coming months.

