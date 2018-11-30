By Trend

Starting from January 1, 2019, excise rates on car imports will increase in Azerbaijan, according to the amendments to the tax code adopted Nov. 30 by the Azerbaijani parliament.

The excise rates on imported cars will be as follows:

Taxable item Excise rates which will be valid until end of 2018 Excise rates which will be applied from 2019 Cars: with engine capacity up to 2,000 cubic centimeters per each cubic centimeter of engine capacity – 0.2 manats per each cubic centimeter of engine capacity – 0.3 manats with engine capacity up to 3,000 cubic centimeters 400 manats + 3 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 2,001 to 3,000 cubic centimeters 600 manats + 5 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 2,001 to 3,000 cubic centimeters with engine capacity up to 4,000 cubic centimeters 3,400 manats + 8 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 3,001 to 4,000 cubic centimeters 5,600 manats + 13 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 3,001 to 4,000 cubic centimeters with engine capacity up to 5,000 cubic centimeters 11,400 manats + 20 manats per each cubic centimeter in an engine capacity from 4,000 to 5,000 cubic centimeters 18,600 manats + 35 manats per each cubic centimeter in engine capacity from 4,000 to 5,000 cubic centimeters with engine capacity over 5,000 cubic centimeters 31,400 manats + 40 manats per each cubic centimeter in engine capacity exceeding 5,000 cubic centimeters 53,600 manats + 70 manats per each cubic centimeter in engine capacity exceeding 5,000 cubic centimeters

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz