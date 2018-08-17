17 August 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)
211
By Trend
A club of investors will be set up in Azerbaijan soon to finance start-up projects, Azerbaijani Transport, Communications and High Technologies Minister Ramin Guluzade said.
Guluzade made the remarks at a meeting with the winners of the 6th grant competition held by the State Fund for Development of Information Technologies in Baku Aug. 17.
“All efforts are directed for Azerbaijani start-ups to be always in search of alternative financial sources,” he said.
Story still developing
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz