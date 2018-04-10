By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has introduced amendments to the “Procedural Rules for Reception, Verification and Obtaining Documents for State Registration of Rights to Real Estate”, according to the decision signed by Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Artur Rasizade.

In accordance with the changes, a new section “Accelerated execution of applications” has been added to the rules.

From now on, applications for state registration of rights to immovable property with accelerated execution period will be executed in one, three and seven working days.

In case if the registration period is extended in connection with inventory work, the applications will be executed in two, five and ten days.

Applications for state registration of mortgage are executed in one or two working days.

Payment for the service will be calculated according to the coefficients determined by the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan.

