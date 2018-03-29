By Kamila Aliyeva

Sanctions for non-payment of compulsory unemployment insurance benefits are proposed to be introduced in Azerbaijan.

This is stipulated by the amendments to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which were discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy on March 29.

In accordance with the proposed changes, in case of tax evasion, non-payment of unemployment insurance benefits and compulsory social insurance benefits in a big amount (from 20,000 manats to 100,000 manats ($11,760-$58,823)), a fine amounting from a twofold sum to a fourfold sum of the inflicted damage or up to two years of corrective work or up to three years of imprisonment, with possible deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain work, are applied.

If a similar offense is committed by an organized group and in a big amount (from 100,000 manats to 500,000 manats), a fine amounting from a threefold sum to a fivefold sum of the inflicted damage or imprisonment from three to five years, with possible deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain work for up to three years, are applied.

In case of evasion from payment of taxes, unemployment insurance benefits and compulsory social insurance benefits in a very big amount (over 500,000 manats), it is planned to apply a fine amounting from a fourfold sum to a fivefold sum of the inflicted damage, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain work for a period up to three years, or imprisonment from five years to seven years.

Also, during the meeting, amendments to the Code on Administrative Offenses were discussed, providing for the imposition of sanctions for violations of legislation in the field of unemployment insurance.

So, in case of failure to register with an insurer as an insured, refusal to insure employees, untimely or partial payment of insurance benefits, failure to provide information necessary to the insurer about employees and a number of other violations, individuals will be fined 100 manats, officials - 200 manats, legal entities - 400 manats.

In addition, in the event that the necessary information is not provided within 10 days to the insurer, the insured may be fined in the amount of the damage caused as a result of the administrative violation.

The amendments also imply the imposition of a fine of 30 percent of the damage, in case of failure to pay unemployment insurance premiums up to 20,000 manats.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz