By Trend

The cost of gold, silver, palladium and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on March 28, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 17.68 manats to 2283.882 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on March 27.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.34 manats to 28.1112 manats per ounce, the cost of platinum - by 24.43 manats to 1605.5395 manats and the cost of palladium decreased by 6.9 manats to 1656.3185 manats in the country.

Precious metals March 28, 2018 March 27, 2018 Gold XAU 2283.882 2301.562 Silver XAG 28.1112 28.4505 Platinum XPT 1605.5395 1629.9685 Palladium XPD 1656.3185 1663.263

---

