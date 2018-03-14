By Trend

In fact, the whole world, heads of major states, know that a genocide was committed against Azerbaijanis, but some circles of the West do not want to hear and see the realities of Azerbaijan, Yagub Mahmudov, director of the Institute of History of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, said in Baku March 14.

He was addressing a scientific conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the genocide of Azerbaijanis, committed in 1918.

Mahmudov said that big states create terrorist organizations.

“I think it is necessary to learn from history, historic events, including the Khojaly genocide. Four resolutions of the United Nations have not been fulfilled for 24 years. There is no international law, there is international power,” he noted.

Mahmudov added that today all the conflicts take place in the Turkish-Islamic geography.

“We oppose the coordination of terrorism with Islam. Azerbaijan and Turkey do not have a terrorist organization, but Armenians have hundreds of terrorist organizations. Genocides and terror began in Europe during the crusades. During great geographical discoveries, Europe’s policy led to the elimination of ancient nations of America and Asia, and many nations have been eradicated from Earth. The two world wars started from Europe,” he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz