Azercell Telecom LLC, paying special attention to Career Fairs aimed to support students and graduates in the country, has joined the 1st Career Fair organized by “ASAN kadr” career center of ASAN Volunteering School and Baku Higher Oil School.

Azercell stand prepared by the representatives of Human Resources Department of the company was welcomed with great interest. The visitors were informed about work principles of the company and criteria that are taken into account the most during the recruitment process.

The stand also provided information about job opportunities for students and graduates, as well as programs and projects aimed for the development of young fellows. Azercell representatives held information sessions for graduates, wishing to get employed at Azercell, answered their questions and gave career advice as needed.

The event was aimed to provide some advice to young jobseekers in their field of specialization and help them build their future career. It should be noted that Azercell Telecom continuously helps talented youth to build career. With its own initiative, Azercell has organized Career Days on a regular basis. Azercell supported students at 12th International Career Fair which was organized last year by ITECA and the Ministry of Education.

