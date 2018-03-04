By Trend

The Azerbaijani delegation led by the minister of economy, chairman of the Coordinating Council for Transit Freight Shahin Mustafayev is on a visit to Kars, Turkey, said a message from the ministry.

The Azerbaijani delegation first visited the monument of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers.

Then, at a meeting with the Minister of Transport, Navigation and Communications of Turkey Ahmed Arslan, the sides discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in all spheres, including in the transport and transit area. It was noted that the number of trucks moving from Turkey to Central Asia and vice versa has increased in transit traffic. The infrastructure (railway, the international sea trade port of Alat) opens wide opportunities for further increasing cargo transportation. The sides stressed the importance of promoting the Trans-Caspian transit and trade corridor East-West. They also discussed expansion of economic relations between the two countries, in particular, in the sphere of transport and transit.

Then the Azerbaijani delegation will visit Georgia, where they will hold a series of meetings with the country's officials. The meetings will focus on economic cooperation, as well as prospects for expanding relations in the transport and transit sphere.

