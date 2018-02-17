By Trend

Azerbaijan imported 1.2 million tons of wheat in 2017, 25 percent less than in 2016, Minister of Agriculture Heydar Asadov said addressing a session of the ministry board.

“We achieved a significant success in grain-growing last year. As a result, we imported 1.2 million tons of grain in 2017, while 1.6 million tons of grain were imported to the country. A total of $227 million was spent on grain import last year. The imported wheat was mainly of the first and third categories and accounted for 37 percent of total wheat consumption in Azerbaijan,” the minister said.

The country will continue to purchase harvesting machinery this year, Asadov noted.

“We have contracts on purchase of combine harvesters. Their delivery will be fulfilled beginning from April. We plan to buy 190 combine harvesters in total this year,” he added.