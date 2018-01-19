By Trend

The “Tamiz Shahar” OJSC sent 43 lost documents to Azerbaijani Post Service's "Pochtap" lost items service, Pochtap told Trend.

Half of these documents are ID cards. There are also passports, driving licences, vehicle-related documents, birth certificates, military IDs, diplomas, electronic health cards, various certificates and social insurance cards.

Information regarding the found documents can be obtained through contacting the hotline number – “169”.

Lost items service Pochtap provides prompt delivery of lost documents around Azerbaijan through the express-post service Azerexpresspost.

The lost documents are kept in the "Pochtap" system for 30 days and then must be forwarded to the appropriate structures.

