By Sara Israfilbayova

During 2017 the government implemented a large number of measures aimed at increasing both production and export of non-oil products. The non-oil export of Azerbaijan for 11 months of the previous year amounted to almost $1.4 billion.

Thus, the country exported 6.316 horses (for slaughter) in January-October 2017, thereby increasing export volumes by 5.5 times compared to the same period in 2016.

The Ministry of Agriculture reported that for the first time Azerbaijan began to export horse meat in 2016.

On average, in 2017, the average export price of one carcass was $148, while in 2016-$141.

“Azerbaijan exports horse meat only to Kazakhstan,” said the Ministry, adding that Russia and China are also promising markets for horse meat exports.

Also, the potential market, the Ministry of Agriculture considers European countries, which actively import horse meat at very attractive prices.

Moreover, in 2016 Azerbaijan agreed to send horse meat to Moldova, based on the agreement concluded between the companies of the countries.

Azerbaijan mainly exports crude oil, oil products, natural gas, vegetables and fruits, tea, vegetable / animal oils and fats, sugar, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, chemical products, plastic, cotton yarn, ferrous metals, aluminum and etc.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that the country’s economy entered the stabilization period this year.

The President stressed that in 2017, the growth of the non-oil sector amounted to 2.5 percent, non-oil industrial production - more than 3 percent, agriculture - more than 4 percent.

“The decline in oil prices in world markets has negatively affected the volume of Azerbaijan’s GDP. However, the share of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan’s GDP is 70 percent,” he pointed out.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz