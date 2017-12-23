By Trend

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.7001 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 11 1.7000 Dec. 18 1.7001 Dec. 12 1.7000 Dec. 19 1.7001 Dec. 13 1.7001 Dec. 20 1.7001 Dec. 14 1.7001 Dec. 21 1.7001 Dec. 15 1.7001 Dec. 22 1.7001 Average weekly 1.70006 Average weekly 1.7001

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.015 manats or 0.75 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 2.00988 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 11 2.0024 Dec. 18 1.9994 Dec. 12 2.0012 Dec. 19 2.0048 Dec. 13 1.9983 Dec. 20 2.0132 Dec. 14 2.0116 Dec. 21 2.0176 Dec. 15 2.0032 Dec. 22 2.0144 Average weekly 2.00334 Average weekly 2.00988

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA decreased by 0.0001 manats (0.35 percent) last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02894 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 11 0.0287 Dec. 18 0.0289 Dec. 12 0.0288 Dec. 19 0.029 Dec. 13 0.0287 Dec. 20 0.0289 Dec. 14 0.0290 Dec. 21 0.0289 Dec. 15 0.0289 Dec. 22 0.029 Average weekly 0.02882 Average weekly 0.02894

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.005 manats or 1.1 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.44354 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 11 0.4436 Dec. 18 0.4402 Dec. 12 0.4429 Dec. 19 0.4443 Dec. 13 0.4424 Dec. 20 0.4434 Dec. 14 0.4459 Dec. 21 0.4446 Dec. 15 0.4379 Dec. 22 0.4452 Average weekly 0.44254 Average weekly 0.44354

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 18.7266 manats or by 0.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2147.61906 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 11 2122.9260 Dec. 18 2134.5691 Dec. 12 2115.7350 Dec. 19 2146.4188 Dec. 13 2114.4144 Dec. 20 2148.7054 Dec. 14 2138.5048 Dec. 21 2155.1063 Dec. 15 2132.8265 Dec. 22 2153.2957 Average weekly 2124.88134 Average weekly 2147.61906

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz