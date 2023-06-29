France's human rights problem is not only a matter with Macron – BBC journalist

29 June 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

Against the backdrop of religious racism and violations of human rights, anger against the French authorities has increased significantly. In the past few months, growing uprisings in the French capital Paris and other provinces have seriously undermined the prestige of Macron and his supporters in power. Besides, in recent days, riots and rebellions against the authorities are constantly increasing in France following the shooting of a 17-year-old Algerian youth by the French police yesterday. Even some circles within the government have expressed their anger at the incident.

Concerning the incident some experts have voiced opinions on the recent event saying that this could have a serious consequence for the future of the Macron government.

Speaking Azernews, the British political analyst and former BBC journalist David Parry said in France, the authorities are no longer aware of anything and cannot take events seriously. This is a serious gap. However, according to him, what happened cannot result in downfall of Macron government or his removal from the throne yet.

“The political environment is shifting so quickly in France that it is hard to discern even basic trends of opinion at the moment. However, it should come as little surprise that commentators even within elite government circles have expressed their extreme discomfort at the recent shooting of a 17-year-old Algerian youth. Yet Macron continues to show a complete lack of empathy to either institutional or public opinion when it comes to human rights, which is why this incident will weaken his authority but is still unlikely to topple either him or his government.”

Unfortunately, what is happening in France today is not properly brought to the law. Some Western and European institutions still turn a blind eye to this crime.

The political analyst also commented on the indifference of Western institutions towards the system in France, including the racist mindset of Macron's policies.

“It is a sad fact that the democratic ideal alongside liberal values per se are weakening across Western Europe, while authoritarianism is starting to raise it very ugly head throughout our European nations. All meaning, blind eyes are being turned to a number of issues by recognised politicians’ eager to jump on the bandwagon of neoconservative agendas. Said so, it is continually surprising that in the very heart of reason, the French Republic, ethnicity, class background, and one's place of origin have become criteria for offering either moral or legal judgement,” he opined.

At the same time, David Parry touched on the biased behavior of France regarding the events in Karabakh, including its position regarding the protection of Armenians who are engaged in terrorist activities in the territory of Azerbaijan.

“France, even more so than contemporary Germany, has become something of an enigma. After all, French domestic politics now appears to override its previous concern for international affairs. A situation which is understandable on the one hand, but leading to a number of policy contradictions on the other. In the case of the increasingly bewildering aggressive stance by the Armenians, it is almost as if French self-interest now dictates its reactions regionally along with an almost unconscious disinterest in foreign affairs. Hence, recent accusations of Azerbaijani "barbarity" are difficult to understand at best while tantamount to wilfully ignorant when viewed against Azerbaijan's rightful indignation regarding terrorism and the partial occupation of a sovereign territory,” the political analyst said.

Finally, David Pary gave an overview of the events unfolding in France. He noted that whether Macron stays in power or leaves, it will not affect the normalization of the general events in France. In a nushell, human rights, religious, ethnic or other problems in the country are entirely related to the historical structure of France.

“It is hard to see if the fall of Macron's government will actually resolve any of the contradictions presently surfacing in that society, while these remain internal debates that need time for greater clarity. Thusly, France cannot be excluded from any of the governing systems within the European Union, even though a little more honesty about its current plight on its part would be refreshing,” he concluded.

---

