Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Basarkechar direction

9 April 2025 09:11 (UTC+04:00)

According to the release by the Ministry, Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

On April 8, from 19:20 to 22:30, units of the Armenian armed forces, positioned near the Garaiman and Yukhari Shorja settlements in the Basarkechar district, intermittently fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

