City of Winds: Baku among top trending destinations [PHOTOS]

Tripadvisor has listed Baku city among the Trending Destinations. The ranking is based on the searches and interests of site users during 2022, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan ranks 8th in the list, which also includes 25 countries like Cuba, Poland, Thailand, Morocco, Poland, Nepal, Vietnam, etc.

TripAdvisor is the largest social travel website in the world, with around 859 million reviewers of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other travel related businesses.

One cannot apply for this certificate – it is awarded to objects based on the positive reviews from millions of people. In other words, this certificate is awarded to tourist sites, which over the past year have received excellent travel reviews on TripAdvisor.

Noting that, Azerbaijan was previously included in the Top 10 countries in the world for holidays in 2023 according to the results of the international Travelers' Choice Awards.

The City of Winds (Baku) never ceases to amaze with marvelous landmarks like Boulevard, Fountain Square, the State Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Center, Flame Towers, and the Crystal Hall where the Eurovision 2012 Song Contest was held.

Moreover, Baku is a giant oil and gas industry center. The world's first offshore oil platform - Oil Rocks is located there.

The oil production, energy, machinery, chemical, and industrial sectors are successfully developed in the city and its surroundings.

Baku is truly a wonderful city where you can relax and at the same time, learn and see a lot of new and unusual sites.

