By Trend

The number of foreigners who arrived in Azerbaijan from January through February 2021 decreased by 83 percent compared to the same period of last year, Kanan Guluzadeh, head of the media and public relations sector of the State Tourism Agency, told Trend on Mar.11.

According to Guluzadeh, totally about 72,000 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan in the reporting period - about 36,000 in January and almost the same number in February.

“This is about 83 percent less than in the same period of 2020. Although at present flights abroad are possible, and for this purpose, even special flights are implemented, but this cannot be regarded as tourism. However, there are hopes for the second half of the year," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz