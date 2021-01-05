Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flights are not operated due to heavy fog at Nakhchivan airport, AZAL spokesman Pasha Kesamanski told Trend on Jan. 4.

According to him, as soon as weather conditions return to normal, all rescheduled flights will be completed in one day. This information will be provided to passengers.

A negative COVID-19 medical certificate for passengers on canceled flights will be valid when flights in that direction are resumed.

The Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku flight is operated once a day.

—-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz