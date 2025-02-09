Azerbaijani female boxers win 6 medals in Serbia

9 February 2025 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

It should be noted that our team will return to Baku on February 10.

Azernews reports, citing the national federation that each member of the Azerbaijani national team, which participated in the competition with 6 athletes, rose to the podium.

Azerbaijani boxers won 6 medals at an international tournament held in the Serbian capital, Belgrade.

